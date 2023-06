The year is 1984: The Miami Dolphins were en route to the Super Bowl for what will turn out to be the last time in four decades (and counting), and Richard's Gems and Jewelry opened downtown with various fine diamonds and precious jewels. For nearly 40 years, Richard's display cases have stocked enough ice and bling to make any dweeb walk out with swagger. With fair (yet less negotiable) prices, Richard's is the ideal spot for all your sparkly accessories.