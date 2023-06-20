Best Indoor Attraction

In a town where summer never really ends, there's a place where it's always winter. It's not a cryptic fortune cookie or meteorological riddle, but the southernmost ice rink in the continental United States. The Kendall Ice Arena offers public skating hours, hockey and figure skating programs, expert sharpening and blade-mounting services, skating lessons, a vintage arcade, a concession stand, and a Colombian restaurant overlooking the ice. More than anything, it offers locals one of the only legitimate reasons to leave home with their mittens.