Best Indoor Attraction

If this were the Yosemite New Times, recommending rock climbing on a rainy day would not only be dangerous but an expensive legal liability. Fortunately, we are the Miami New Times, where our pancake-like topography demands that any form of rock climbing take place on manmade indoor cliffs. It's a form of recreation that allows even the most novice climber to (safely) ascend colorful rocks via climbing holds. In our minds, there's no better location to soar toward the ceiling than the Edge Rock Gym, which boasts more than 10,000 square feet of indoor rock climbing in Kendall (elevation approximately 17 feet). There's no need to "wait out the rain" at home when you can climb on a 15-foot synthetic boulder, 35-foot walls, or avail yourself of a regular ol' gym upstairs. No buddy? No problem: The Edge is equipped with "auto-belays," a machine that will catch you more reliably than any pal in the event you begin to plummet.