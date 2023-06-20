Best Instagram

Got a case of the Mondays? Well, there's an Instagram account that's making the best of it by telling you everything that is happening this week. Lunes Oña-Pérez curates the account and highlights everything happening in Miami's underground music and arts scene. Yes, the target demo for the events highlighted is squarely Gen Z, but Oña-Pérez has a great knack for finding events that might've slipped out of mainstream round-ups. Every week, @alwaylunes packages its guide into a nifty slideshow, as well as an expanded calendar on its website, alwayslunes.com.