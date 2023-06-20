Best Restaurant (MiMo/Little River)

The first time you drive to Rosie's, you might miss it altogether. A small sign is the only clue that this restaurant exists. Once you pass the gate, you'll find a charming little oasis of tables underneath shade trees and umbrellas. Chef Akino West offers a concise menu of Southern favorites like hot chicken and biscuits, shrimp and grits, and waffles. The menu might be simple, but the flavors are not. The chicken, for example, is spiced with hot Calabrian chili oil instead of the usual cayenne, giving the bird a delightful zing. The restaurant, which opened as a pop-up during the pandemic in an Overtown location, is solid proof that a restaurant need be neither glitzy nor even indoors to win the hearts of Miami — or some big-time recognition: Rosie's received a Bib Gourmand in the 2023 Florida Michelin Guide and chef West was a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award.