Best Ramen

At Ichimi Ramen Bar, each good old-fashioned slurp of warm, savory broth is followed by a satisfactory sigh. With a selection of nine broths, two noodles, more than five protein options, and even more veggies, toppings, and sauces, the ramen possibilities here are endless. The "Soul Ramen" is the signature broth, while the spicy "Black Dragon" is perfect for anyone looking to turn up the heat. There's pork belly, beef, and shrimp for the omnivores, but tofu, shiitake mushrooms, and plenty of plant-based options make this a vegetarian-friendly space. Don't skimp on the hanjuku egg. Like at any top-notch ramen shop, the soft-boiled egg is cooked just to the point where it's a solid but still runny enough to create the ultimate golden yolk experience. The popular ramen house has opened a second location in Midtown and announced plans for a third outpost in Homestead.