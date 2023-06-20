Best Arts & Crafts Store

After a vet gave Jake, his Rottweiler, one year to live, JJ Diaz consulted a holistic veterinarian who opened his eyes to the importance of pet nutrition, especially the ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing of dog food. Jake went on to live for another five years, and Diaz wanted to enlighten fellow pet owners. He opened his shop in downtown Miami, stocked it with a variety of dog foods he'd personally researched and vetted, and now happily directs customers to products to alleviate their pet's chronic conditions and skin allergies. The shop offers online ordering and delivery, grooming services, and the convenience of having Diaz carry out any heavy bags of dog food and stow them in your car trunk.