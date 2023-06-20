Best Arts & Crafts Store

It's an especially sad trend that, in a town growing more renowned for its contemporary art scene, local brick-and-mortar places that sell artist tools and supplies are becoming harder to come by. That's why Jerry's Art Supply & Framing Wholesale Club in South Miami should be protected as if it were an endangered manatee. As it's colloquially known, Jerry's is beloved by the local artist community for its fair prices, variety, knowledgeable staff, and discounts for professional artists, art teachers, and art students.