Best TV News Anchor

Whether she's singing with Jimmy Fallon or enjoying a back-arching dance with Magic Mike, Emmy Award-winning TV reporter Johanna Gomez is bubbly and captivating on-screen as the cohost of the daily lifestyle and entertainment show 6 in the Mix on NBC 6 South Florida. She and cohost Jen Herrera have a natural chemistry and easily riff on each other in what often becomes unscripted knee-slapping comedy. But off-screen (and via social media) Gomez reveals a softer side, as the mother of three often shares her personal struggles as a breast-cancer survivor and urges other women to check each month for cysts.