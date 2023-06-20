Best Local Girl Gone Bad

When naming rights for the Miami Heat's arena were sold to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021 for $135 million, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted that he was "overjoyed" at a 19-year deal that "advances our efforts to be the most crypto friendly city on the planet." The mayor's brand of blind optimism didn't last long: A year later, FTX shed billions of dollars in value in a matter of days and was forced to file for bankruptcy in November 2022 amid allegations that customer assets had been mishandled. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace and was later arrested on federal charges in what prosecutors called "one of the biggest frauds in American history." Those in charge of the arena, of course, looked to sever ties — a change of course that required a rebrand of everything from the building's roof to employees' embroidered shirts. In all likelihood, those corporate polos are in-demand memorabilia now. We'll all look back fondly on FTX Arena for what it truly was: a monument to Miami's favorite pastime: grift.