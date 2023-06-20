Best Local Girl Gone Bad

Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez, known in some circles as "Tricky Vicky," hasn't been a good egg in a while. But this year we've been informed about what might be her biggest scandal to date. This past spring, WLRN investigative reporters Daniel Rivero and Joshua Ceballos (a New Times alum) published a series of stories revealing that Méndez's family members have purchased homes at a marginal cost from the county's guardianship program — which uses the proceeds to pay for the care of the incapacitated property owners — and then flipped them for a profit just months, or sometimes days, later. Méndez herself now lives in a home on a property that was purchased from the guardianship program, according to WLRN's reporting. Méndez denies any impropriety. But the guardianship program has frozen property sales at the direction of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava while county investigators look into the program's real estate dealings.