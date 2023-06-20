Best Fried Chicken

As one of the first on the taqueria scene with birria tacos (stuffed with stewed meat and served with its braising liquid for dipping), El Primo debuted during the pandemic and spent the first two years of its life as a pop-up. Then, much to local taco aficionados' collective delight, it became a permanent fixture last fall. With its trademark red color and a choice of soft or crisp corn, flour, or even keto-friendly cheese tortillas, these birria tacos are crunchy, juicy, drippy, and messy. In short, they're delightful chaos for the palate, simultaneously satisfying all textural and taste requirements. Signature menu items include the ultra-rich huesitaco (birria taco with bone marrow) and the super-fun birriamen (birria, ramen noodles, and birria broth). If you're still hungry after indulging in the taco offerings, round out your meal with a birria smash burger (birria, beef patty, cheese, and consommé) and birria fries (birria, cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and morita aioli). Some of these might sound like missteps, but trust us — you can't order wrong here.