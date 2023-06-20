Best Gourmet Grocery

Here is a grocery with the hometown sensibility of a local farmers' market, the convenient inventory of any supermarket chain, and the sumptuous array of handmade pasta, artisanal cheese, and specialty deli meats that justifies the Golden Hog's "gourmet" designation. From Échiré butter from France to Petrossian caviar, this Key Biscayne shop is globally sourced and committed to quelching all epicurean cravings, no matter how obscure. The prepared food section and deli are a sight to behold: shrimp the size of a toddler's head and a diverse deli meat selection of prosciutto, jamón ibérico, and pancetta. Healthy salads and made-to-order sandwiches pair perfectly with a beachside picnic at nearby Crandon Park.