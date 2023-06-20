Best Swimwear

Alex Srour and Maya Memovic make a great team — not just as husband and wife but as CEO and creative director of their modern Colombian swimwear brand, Azulu. With stores in Cartagena and Bogota, the duo opened their first flagship store in the United States at Aventura Mall in 2021 and expanded with their second stateside store only 17 miles away at Brickell City Centre in 2022. The brand is known for its flirty silhouettes with subtle "Latin flair" (think delicate bows, scalloped edges, and fringe details) that will turn heads whether you're jetting off for summer or staying local at the Standard.