Best Plant Shop/Nursery

Looking for a living creature to put its survival in your hands? Consider one of the oxygen-excreting plants at Sunset Nursery. Staff at the lush garden center just west of the turnpike aren't merely knowledgeable about maintenance. They're pumped to find good homes for their green-leaved friends: rare philodendrons, fascinating bonsai arrangements, plump succulents, and a crayon box worth of colorful orchid varieties. You'll never have to worry about them peeing on the dining room rug — just make sure to utilize an appropriate outdoor plot or patch of windowsill and a watering schedule.