Best Asian Market

For true lovers of Asian food, a visit to Kimchi Mart can elicit that kid-in-a-candy-store excitement, except with shrimp crackers, Pocky biscuit sticks, and ramen instead of chocolates and lollies. Situated at the end of a strip mall in Palmetto Bay, the market boasts veggies like bean sprouts, baby bok choy, daikon radish, Korean pears, and shishito peppers. The refrigerators are filled with homemade kimchi, nearly two dozen types of frozen dumplings, and sushi-grade tuna. Need a last-minute gift? They sell beautiful assortments of sake and tea sets. In search of 40-pound bags of rice? They've got those, too.