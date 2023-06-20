Best Local Boy Gone Bad

Fabián Basabe peaked sometime in the early aughts, back when he was grinding with then-president's daughter Laura Bush, appearing on reality TV (remember Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive? Of course you don't), and fashioning himself as "the male Paris Hilton." Rather than fade into adulthood, he attempted to run for a seat on the Miami Beach City Commission but was disqualified for flunking the residency requirement. Undeterred, he ran for a Florida House seat as a moderate Republican, pledging to support gay rights and a woman's right to choose — two stances that ran counter to Gov. Ron DeSantis' legislative slate. When bills on those matters came up for a vote, Basabe...didn't show up. Perhaps not surprisingly, his flip-flopping has led to calls for his resignation and public heckling. Oh, and Basabe is under investigation for allegedly slapping an aide across the face at a reception in Tallahassee and he's being sued by a cousin over a deal to import and resell vintage Land Rovers.