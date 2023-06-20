Best Gas Station

A Spaniard's epicurean dream is disguised as an unassuming Mobil gas station near the intersection at SW 17th Avenue and U.S. 1. Whereas other gas station convenience marts are stocked with candy, air fresheners, and cigarettes, El Carajo International Tapas & Wines elevates the experience with an assortment of wines, a Cuban coffee bar with croquetas and pastelitos, and a full-service restaurant that offers charcuterie, seafood, tapas, and paella so good you'll think you've been transported to Madrid. A climate-controlled cellar features globally sourced wines available for purchase whether you're dining in or out. (Are gourmet Mobil gas stations a thing in Miami? Check out "Best Wine Store" elsewhere in this section and decide for yourself.)