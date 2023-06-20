Best Music Radio Personality

Morning commutes can be a doozy around these parts. One silver lining is DJ-rockstar extraordinaire Ashley O on South Florida's alternative station, 104.3 The Shark. She's on mornings from 6 to 10 a.m. with her hot takes and funny commentary. Over the years, she has interviewed bands like Twenty One Pilots and the Killers, started a program that pays off outstanding student lunch debt in Broward County, and is the beloved local face of The Shark's biggest annual concert spectacle, the Audacy Beach Festival (formerly Riptide Music Festival). She's a blast to follow on social media, too, dishing on everything from favorite hot dog toppings to what it's like to work in the DJ booth.