Best Miami Heat Player

Besides making his second All-Star appearance and once again being the Ironman rock of the Miami Heat's regular season, Bam Adebayo is simply, as the kids would say, him. Holding it down on the defensive end is Adebayo's best-known claim to stardom but his offensive game made another leap this season as he averaged more than 20 points a game for the first time in his career and scored 38 points in a single game on multiple occasions. Adebayo — clearly a power forward playing center his entire career in the NBA — continues to dominate on a nightly basis against men much heavier and often taller than he is. This is not only a testament to his talents but his willingness to accept a challenge for the good of the team. While the team as a whole didn't have the regular season it would have hoped, Adebayo continued his ascent to becoming not only one of the top players in the NBA but securing his spot on the Mount Rushmore of all-time-best Miami Heat players — right next to "Himmy" Butler!