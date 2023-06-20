Best Chicken Wings

FatBoy's Wings & Tings founder Sean Burke began cooking out of his home in 2012, and more than a decade later, his frying prowess has made his brick-and-mortar North Miami Beach establishment (opened in 2018) a fixture on the South Florida chicken-wing map. The secret is a unique blend of spices, seasonings, and cooked-to-order freshness, making these wings perfectly crisp and succulent with tender meat that falls from the bone. More than 20 exclusive FatBoy sauces are available, including the usual barbecue, teriyaki, and garlic Parmesan. But it's the Caribbean-flavored sauces that harken back to Burke's native Jamaican roots, with top sellers like the pineapple jerk, honey orange, and mango habanero. But it's the lemon pepper you can't miss — a butter-infused sauce that combines creamy, tangy, and sweet with each bite.