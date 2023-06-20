Best Sushi

You wouldn't expect to find high-end cuts of sashimi in a food hall, but that's exactly what you'll get at Sushi Yasu Tanaka, the tiny sushi counter at the back of the Design District's Mia Market. Here, locally celebrated sushi chef Yasu Tanaka — formerly of the Den at Azabu — offers an intimate sushi bar that's becoming known for its exceptional quality and attention to detail. The casual atmosphere creates the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience. You won't find Americanized rolls here, but rather a short-and-sweet tasting menu of composed appetizers, nigiri, sashimi, and hand rolls that allow diners to experience various flavors and textures in a single meal. Order at the counter and watch as chefs prepare your selections with upmarket cuts of fish from melt-in-your-mouth toro to delicate Japanese uni. Items are plated with real fresh-grated wasabi, and nigiri is placed atop the chef's specialty sushi rice (one version's made with akazu red vinegar, and the other with rice-distilled yonezu) made fresh every few hours to ensure a delicious experience.