Best Hardware Store

Open since 1928, Shell Lumber and Hardware long ago cemented its reputation as the go-to destination for South Floridians' home-improvement needs. Over the years, this family-run business has expanded to rival other big chains without ever losing the feel of a mom-and-pop shop unafraid to lend a helping (and knowledgeable) hand. There's a wide range of quality products here — everything from building materials to tools to paints to lumber to moulding and exotic hardwoods — but Shell has survived amid a sea of Home Depots and Lowe's owing to its quality customer service and unwavering hometown feel. Note to weekend reno warriors: Shell is closed on Sundays.