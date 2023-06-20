Best Menswear

Owing to our hot and humid weather, men's style in Miami has evolved a bit differently from other locales, with an emphasis on flashy, spendy streetwear. Case in point: The all-white MRKT showroom in the Design District sells $300 sweatshirts with zero irony. The shop carries brands like Vetements, Martine Rose, RHUDE, and 1017 ALYX 9SM that will earn the approval of the most discerning hypebeasts. Follow the shop's Instagram account to stay informed about drops of limited-release sneakers and exclusive collabs. Strangers will mistake you for a street artist or sneaker collector in no time.