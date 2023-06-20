Best Bridal Shop

Planning a wedding can be exciting and overwhelming, especially when finding the perfect dress. But, thanks to Coral Gables Bridals, Miami brides no longer have to morph into bridezillas. This local business recently moved into a bigger location on Coral Way to better meet growing expectations. From classic and timeless to modern and trendy, Coral Gables Bridals boasts an extensive collection of wedding dresses to suit nearly every style and preference. Don't go hangry starving yourself to squeeze into a too-tight dress, either — the shop has a selection of dresses to fit curvy brides. Brides have 99 problems to worry about on their big day, but the dress shouldn't be one of them.