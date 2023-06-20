Best Tacos

Richard Ortega hails from a small Venezuelan town, and it was memories of his grandmother's cooking that inspired him to embark upon the Maiz Project. What began amid the COVID-19 lockdown as pop-ups in parking lots and weekend markets ultimately evolved into a stall inside Time Out Market Miami. Like his abuela, Ortega hand-grinds his maize with the traditional wooden mortar and pestle known as a pilón, then boils, steeps, and rests the concoction before using the resultant flour to form the arepas, which are grilled over the open flame of a parrilla. For the steak arepa (Ortega's best seller), the chef douses long, thick-cut ribbons of meat in a fragrant house-made chimichurri, tops them with a fat slab of queso blanco, and stuffs them into grill-marked arepas delivered hot from the flames. Blue, red, yellow — the type of corn is seldom the same from visit to visit, which all but guarantees that no two meals will ever be the same. Editor's note: As this year's Best of Miami issue was being assembled, Time Out abruptly announced it would close its Miami Beach food hall at the end of June. Initially, Ortega believed he'd be out on the street again. But when we followed up with him, he said the facility's landlords will keep the food hall open. Check the Maíz Project's Instagram for updates.