Best Charity

When the Hearts & Stars Gala took over the Design District's Jungle Plaza with caviar, martinis, craps tables, and a live performance by Wyclef Jean in March of this year, it was not only a good time but a good time for a good cause. Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) has assisted nearly 14,000 underserved children across South Florida since its inception in 2010. With more than 20 programs, including back-to-school drives, Halloween parties, and an adopt-a-meal initiative that serves families of children receiving treatment in nearby hospitals, LLF offers multiple opportunities to volunteer throughout the year.