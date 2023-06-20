Navigation
Best Park

Moore Park

It was a sad day in 2008 when the Orange Bowl, the stadium that hosted University of Miami Hurricanes football since 1937, was demolished. But the legacy of those hallowed grounds couldn't be wiped away with a wrecking ball. Just three years later, in honor of the Orange Bowl's 75th anniversary, the Orange Bowl Committee celebrated the debut of the $5.7 million Orange Bowl Field at Moore Park, which happened to be the Allapattah grounds where the 'Canes sometimes played during the decade before the Orange Bowl was built. Thanks to the investment, Moore Park now boasts some of the best athletic facilities in the city, including 11 tennis courts, two basketball courts, a baseball field, and a running track on the football field's perimeter. It's equipped with track and field gear, outdoor gym furniture, workout courses, a playground, an indoor recreation center, and barbecue grills. It's a great place to post up and watch athletes train — and if you're lucky, the morning custodian might even suggest a few workout plans, free of charge.

Best Dog Park

Bark Park at Snyder Park

Braving I-95 is no small feat, but what wouldn't man do for his best friend? Just north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Bark Park at Snyder Park offers fresh air, a clean lake for swimming, and a fenced-in area where Fido can mingle with other members of his species. There's even an obstacle course for the agility-minded pooch.

Best Place to Meet Single Men

Miami Heat home games

Photo by B137

Take us out to the basketball game! Scientists haven't been able to pinpoint precisely why Miami's single men exhibit such a strong tendency to spend their disposable income on Miami Heat jerseys, Miami Heat tickets, and booze at Miami Heat games when there are other sports in town, but that's neither here nor there. For the best odds on a meet-cute, stake out the concession stands that serve local craft beers outside Sections 110, 114, and 123. Choose your mark, compliment the player he's repping on the back of his shirsey, and you're off and running. The rest is up to you.

Best Place to Meet Single Women

First Fridays at ICA Miami

Iwan Baan

With eclectic, forward-thinking acts from international electronic artists, activism-inspired dancers, or futuristic, bass-heavy music producers, this monthly series at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, has become the unofficial meeting of the city's hip and cultured citizenry. It's a great place to meet cool, interesting people of all genders and relationship statuses, and it's particularly well-suited for those searching for a mysterious artistic type to whisper sweet nothings to or debate the simulation hypothesis. They might be here! (And they might be nonbinary, so watch your pronouns.)

Best Place for a First Date (Non-Restaurant)

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Photo by MannyofMiami.com

One of Miami's premier art destinations is also the low-key perfect spot to plan your first date. Sure, you might sound a tad pretentious suggesting the Pérez Art Museum Miami, AKA PAMM. But if your date can see past that, you both shall uncover an establishment where long silences aren't awkward but welcomed as you peruse the exhibits. And the headline of this item aside, if the date goes well, there's the onsite restaurant Verde overlooking the bay where you can order the "First Love" pizza (stracciatella cheese, tomato sauce, prosciutto, and arugula) and gaze into each other's eyes.

Best Place to Take the Kids

Palmetto Mini Golf

To G-rate the old adage, mini golf is like pizza: Even when it's bad, it's still pretty good. This applies to Palmetto Mini Golf, where young ones can be momentarily pried away from screens to spend quality time outside. Though these 18 well-maintained holes lack the kitschy windmills and cartoonish castles that have defined the mini-golf genre of late, they incorporate myriad obstacles and challenges, including an impressive manmade waterfall and cave. It might be hard to believe, but rest assured that putting a colored, dimpled ball into a hole in the ground is enough to distract any kiddo from his Roblox or Minecraft habit for an hour or two. The best part? It's always there for you! Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; cost is $7 per person per round Monday through Thursday and $8 per person per round Friday through Sunday.

Best Rainy-Day Activity

The Edge Rock Gym

If this were the Yosemite New Times, recommending rock climbing on a rainy day would not only be dangerous but an expensive legal liability. Fortunately, we are the Miami New Times, where our pancake-like topography demands that any form of rock climbing take place on manmade indoor cliffs. It's a form of recreation that allows even the most novice climber to (safely) ascend colorful rocks via climbing holds. In our minds, there's no better location to soar toward the ceiling than the Edge Rock Gym, which boasts more than 10,000 square feet of indoor rock climbing in Kendall (elevation approximately 17 feet). There's no need to "wait out the rain" at home when you can climb on a 15-foot synthetic boulder, 35-foot walls, or avail yourself of a regular ol' gym upstairs. No buddy? No problem: The Edge is equipped with "auto-belays," a machine that will catch you more reliably than any pal in the event you begin to plummet.

Best Florida Panthers Player

Matthew Tkachuk

Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Silver linings are often tough to come by in sports. But when it comes to the Florida Panthers' acquisition of Matthew Tkachuk for longtime Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau last offseason, the success of the blockbuster trade cannot be denied. Tkachuk didn't merely have a good season in his first year in Sunrise; he had an incredible season for any newcomer. Tkachuk ended the regular season with 109 points on 40 goals and 69 assists, landing his performance in the top five all-time points for a player in his first year with a new team. This confirmed the Panthers' suspicion that this trade set them up not just for the present but also, given that Tkachuk is just 25 years old, one that solidifies their offense for years to come. What may be even more valuable than his points is Tkachuk's infectious personality, something that shone through during some tough stretches in what appeared destined to be a disappointing year — until the Panthers found an entirely new gear after facing down elimination in the first playoff round.

Best Miami Heat Player

Bam Adebayo

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Besides making his second All-Star appearance and once again being the Ironman rock of the Miami Heat's regular season, Bam Adebayo is simply, as the kids would say, him. Holding it down on the defensive end is Adebayo's best-known claim to stardom but his offensive game made another leap this season as he averaged more than 20 points a game for the first time in his career and scored 38 points in a single game on multiple occasions. Adebayo — clearly a power forward playing center his entire career in the NBA — continues to dominate on a nightly basis against men much heavier and often taller than he is. This is not only a testament to his talents but his willingness to accept a challenge for the good of the team. While the team as a whole didn't have the regular season it would have hoped, Adebayo continued his ascent to becoming not only one of the top players in the NBA but securing his spot on the Mount Rushmore of all-time-best Miami Heat players — right next to "Himmy" Butler!

Best Miami Marlins Player

Luis Arráez

Courtesy of the GMCVB

Not every offseason a baseball team can trade for the prior year's reigning batting champion, but that's what the Miami Marlins did when they swapped pitcher Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins for Luis Arráez. After hitting .316 to top the American League, all Arráez has done in his first 50 games as a Marlin was to sport an eye-popping .371 batting average to lead all of Major League Baseball by a long shot. In April, Arráez became the first Marlins player to hit for the cycle, swatting a single, double, triple, and home run in a single game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Not too shabby at all. Already armed with undeniably strong starting pitching, the Marlins desperately needed a stellar bat in the lineup — and they got one.

