Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

Best Vape Store

Miami Vapor Shop

Miami Vapor Shop offers an impressive array of flavors that range from fruity delights like strawberry, mango, and watermelon to creamy indulgences like vanilla custard and caramel latte. Whether you've strolled in for a new flavor or an accessory, these folks cover every base of the vape scene, along with some bases you probably had no idea existed. The wide variety isn't the only thing that distinguishes Miami Vapor Shop from your average strip-mall vape store. Prices here are fair, and the staff is knowledgeable, making deciding between juicy fruit and mocha juice much easier.

Best CBD Store

Herbin Living Smoke Shop

Walking into Herbin Living Smoke Shop is like stepping into one big cannabidiol candy store. Located on Biscayne Boulevard in MiMo, the small shop is teeming with all sorts of fascinating products to silently contemplate (intricate glass pipes and rigs, space-age grinders, and top-of-the-line vaping gadgets). But narrow your eyes to the back left corner to find the shop's extensive CBD collection, which boasts the popular phytocannabinoid in all its mediums — oils, lotions, extracts, terpenes, edibles, dabables, and vapeables — and from top brands like Bhang, Provida, Infinite, and Greenroads. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and can rattle off facts about CBD's benefits and how its bioavailability differentiates in its various forms.

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Sunburn Cannabis

Not even the fact that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency task force busted Clyde "Bill" Cobb in 1983 for operating the largest marijuana smuggling ring ever prosecuted by the federal government could deter his son, Brady Cobb, from continuing the family legacy: providing Floridians with great weed. Of course, as CEO of Sunburn Cannabis, Brady Cobb's operation is totally legal. After opening Sunburn's first outpost in Fort Lauderdale last November, Cobb has made sure that each of the company's ten dispensaries celebrates the state's smuggler spirit. Sunburn ditches the fluorescent lighting and minute-clinic vibe in favor of pool tables, rock 'n' roll playlists, and collages of babes, boats, and bikinis. The company's logo — a shrimp boat — is a nod to the vessel in which Bill Cobb smuggled kilos across the Gulf of Mexico, and the name a tip of the cap to Operation Sunburn, the DEA task force that nabbed the old man in '83.

Best Motorcycle Shop

Miami Motostop

It doesn't matter whether you're riding a Ducati, a Kawasaki, a Triumph, or a Harley-Davidson, Miami Motostop is the place to go, offering parts and accessories from all major and specialist manufacturers. Since 2009, the Miami shop has been every local rider's go-to spot for upgrades, be it tracking down hard-to-find parts, boosting speed, customizing appearances, or picking up reasonably priced riding gear. It's a shop for motorcycle enthusiasts by motorcycle enthusiasts.

Best Auto Dealership

Kendall Toyota

For 54 years, Kendall Toyota has serviced greater Miami with new and used vehicles. To put that into perspective, Kendall Toyota has been ensuring that customers drive off the lot happy since 1969 — a mere three years after the Miami Dolphins became a team, four years after Florida International University was established, and four years after Cuban exiles fled to the U.S. on the first Freedom Flights. From helping new customers find their dream car to assisting existing ones who've come for maintenance or repairs to contributing to local charitable organizations, the dealership is an institution whose name locals recognize instantly and whose jingles they can sing on command.

Best Car Wash

Miami Auto Spa

Few cities take car pampering as seriously as Miami. Envision, if you will, the over-the-top ridiculousness of those people who stroll around Aventura Mall with their pets in baby carriages. Now imagine the car version. Don't worry; the knowledgeable and kind folks at Miami Auto Spa aren't looking to shame you for the meticulous attention to detail that you crave. They just want to send your car home sparkling. The spa lives up to its name, offering a menu of services and packages so extensive you almost expect cucumber slices over your vehicle's headlights. Regardless of your budget and needs, the Miami Auto Spa will exceed your expectations, even if those expectations for car cleanliness are higher than most Miamians have for themselves.

Best Gas Station

El Carajo International Tapas & Wines

George Martinez

A Spaniard's epicurean dream is disguised as an unassuming Mobil gas station near the intersection at SW 17th Avenue and U.S. 1. Whereas other gas station convenience marts are stocked with candy, air fresheners, and cigarettes, El Carajo International Tapas & Wines elevates the experience with an assortment of wines, a Cuban coffee bar with croquetas and pastelitos, and a full-service restaurant that offers charcuterie, seafood, tapas, and paella so good you'll think you've been transported to Madrid. A climate-controlled cellar features globally sourced wines available for purchase whether you're dining in or out. (Are gourmet Mobil gas stations a thing in Miami? Check out "Best Wine Store" elsewhere in this section and decide for yourself.)

Best Bike Shop

Revolution Bicycle Services

With sweeping renovations to CocoWalk and new chain shops and restaurants sprouting up, Coconut Grove would be unrecognizable if it weren't for the local mom-and-pop establishments that help the historic neighborhood keep its charm. Revolution Bicycle Services is one of those local establishments, and Danny Lovett has been running the one-man shop for more than 25 years in the same spot in Florentine Plaza where Main Highway intersects with Fuller Street. There are multiple bike retailers around Miami, but Lovett has endeared himself to locals as a trusted expert for their precious two-wheelers. When you step inside, Lovett or his adorable pup, Hydee, will be excited to greet you.

Best Hardware Store

Shell Lumber and Hardware

Open since 1928, Shell Lumber and Hardware long ago cemented its reputation as the go-to destination for South Floridians' home-improvement needs. Over the years, this family-run business has expanded to rival other big chains without ever losing the feel of a mom-and-pop shop unafraid to lend a helping (and knowledgeable) hand. There's a wide range of quality products here — everything from building materials to tools to paints to lumber to moulding and exotic hardwoods — but Shell has survived amid a sea of Home Depots and Lowe's owing to its quality customer service and unwavering hometown feel. Note to weekend reno warriors: Shell is closed on Sundays.

Best Mall

Aventura Mall

Photo courtesy of Aventura Mall

A good mall is a centralized location for a wide variety of stores. But a great mall supplies all the consumer goods one's heart could ever desire. With more than 300 retailers, Aventura Mall is a great mall — to the point where leaving empty-handed often feels like Mission Impossible. High-end designers? Gucci, Valentino — check! A spot for local sneakerheads? Kick Essentials — check! Fast fashion? There's a two-story Zara — check! Even if you felt like you've lapped the mall enough times to know its blueprint by heart, new stores are constantly added to the roster, including the popular women's boutique Aritzia (which opened this past spring) and new athleisure brands Vuori and Alo Yoga (coming soon). With sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, such as Pubbelly Sushi, Motek (and its street-food offshoot Yalla Motek), "shopping till you drop" is no longer a worry. Be sure to check out the Aventura Slide Tower before you leave — no trip to Aventura Mall is complete without a 93-foot glide down German conceptual artist Carsten Höller's steel-and-glass structure.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2023

Best Of Miami®

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation