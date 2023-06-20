Best Bike Shop

With sweeping renovations to CocoWalk and new chain shops and restaurants sprouting up, Coconut Grove would be unrecognizable if it weren't for the local mom-and-pop establishments that help the historic neighborhood keep its charm. Revolution Bicycle Services is one of those local establishments, and Danny Lovett has been running the one-man shop for more than 25 years in the same spot in Florentine Plaza where Main Highway intersects with Fuller Street. There are multiple bike retailers around Miami, but Lovett has endeared himself to locals as a trusted expert for their precious two-wheelers. When you step inside, Lovett or his adorable pup, Hydee, will be excited to greet you.