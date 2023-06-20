Best Bike Shop

A good mall is a centralized location for a wide variety of stores. But a great mall supplies all the consumer goods one's heart could ever desire. With more than 300 retailers, Aventura Mall is a great mall — to the point where leaving empty-handed often feels like Mission Impossible. High-end designers? Gucci, Valentino — check! A spot for local sneakerheads? Kick Essentials — check! Fast fashion? There's a two-story Zara — check! Even if you felt like you've lapped the mall enough times to know its blueprint by heart, new stores are constantly added to the roster, including the popular women's boutique Aritzia (which opened this past spring) and new athleisure brands Vuori and Alo Yoga (coming soon). With sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, such as Pubbelly Sushi, Motek (and its street-food offshoot Yalla Motek), "shopping till you drop" is no longer a worry. Be sure to check out the Aventura Slide Tower before you leave — no trip to Aventura Mall is complete without a 93-foot glide down German conceptual artist Carsten Höller's steel-and-glass structure.