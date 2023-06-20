Best Restaurant (Downtown)

At his upscale Design District restaurant Tablé by Bachour, chef Antonio Bachour offers beautiful light fare perfect for quenching all cravings after a long day perusing Dior and Gucci. Everything on the Lebanese- and French-influenced menu is satisfying, but you know you're really here for the dessert. The chef, who owns Bachour in Coral Gables and Doral, stayed true to his reputation at Tablé, pulling out all the stops when it comes to sweet treats. There's a Camembert cheesecake with cherries and raspberry jam that toes the line between sweet and savory, a millefeuille with its seemingly thousands of layers of buttery puff pastry lovingly layered with vanilla bean creme in between each one, and a chocolate financier called "100 Percent Chocolate" that's true to its name: Basically, it's chocolate, filled with chocolate, topped with chocolate. Add a full bar to the mix and you've got all the decadent bases covered. So go ahead and get dessert for dinner. You've earned it.