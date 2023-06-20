Best Power Couple

Wife-and-wife team Avra Jain and Dalia Lagoa don't mind playing in the Miami developer sandbox, even if it's overrun by cis white males. The successful married duo lead the Vagabond Group, a real estate company that's leading the repurposing and reviving of historic and industrial properties in Miami's MiMo District, Little Haiti, and Little River. They oversee an all-female staff, providing opportunities to young women eager to break the glass ceiling in the world of commercial development. One of their first endeavors, the renovation of the Vagabond, transformed a gone-to-seed motel into one of the hippest hotels in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. Having applied that blueprint to other '50s-era properties on Biscayne Boulevard — including the South Pacific and the Selina Miami Gold Dust. Now the two are keen on making Hialeah their next vibrant frontier, where they recently developed Factory Town, a dance-music venue that harks back to the halcyon days of all-night raves.