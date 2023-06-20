Best Theater Company

In 2021, after the passing of Joseph Adler, Gablestage tapped Bari Newport to lead the company into the future. Newport, who'd served as artistic director of the Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, Maine, for nine years, took over with the specter of the pandemic still looming over everything. Even then, she pulled off a well-received debut season with productions of Authur Miller's The Price, Claudia Rankine's The White Card, and Tanya Saracho's Fade. Newport flexed her theatrical muscles for the 2022-23 season, introducing South Florida audiences to We Will Not Be Silent by David Meyers, Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House Part 2, and El Huracán by Charise Castro Smith. The company recently announced its 2023-24 season — also its 25th anniversary — which will feature August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned, the Miami premiere of Jon Marans' Old Wicked Songs, and the premiere of Alexis Scheer's Laughs in Spanish. With a lineup like that, a $180 to $360 season pass is more than worth it.