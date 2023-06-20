Bigger isn't always better, but it is in the case of the 70,000-square-foot Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, said to be the largest spa and wellness center on the East Coast. Choose from a variety of massages, skincare, and body treatments that incorporate Western, Eastern, alternative, and aesthetic techniques. Be sure to arrive early for your appointment and plan to stay late to make the most of the spa amenities before and after — including access to steam rooms, infrared saunas, a hydrotherapy circuit, the oceanfront cabana pool, and a grownups-only saltwater pool on the rooftop.