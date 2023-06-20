Best Restaurant (Wynwood)

Some may know Rino Cerbone as the frontman for the South Florida band Stellar Revival. But if you'd like to taste his Italian heritage, head down to Heritage, a hidden gem nestled in an unassuming building on the southern outskirts of Flagler Village. As chef/owner, Cerbone showcases his family's Italian heritage via a casual fine-dining experience. The Heritage menu is small but focused. Each dish comes from the Cerbone family recipes with Cerbone's spin. Start with fried squash blossoms, delicate flowers stuffed with creamy mascarpone and bound by a thin and crispy tempura-like shell and paired with a sherry-spiked marinara or the black mushroom arancini, dense globes of rice set atop smoked garlic and tomato aioli and flavored with oyster, portobello, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms and held together by a trio of cheeses. Pizza takes up a good portion of the menu, an homage to his father's pizzaiola background, a calling evident with just one bite of the classic tomato, a simple pie prepared with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. But it's the mafaldine bolognese, a recipe crafted to impart influences from both Cerbone's parents, that shines. The slow-cooked ragu is rich and hearty, with a blend of pork, veal, Wagyu beef, and smoked pancetta that goes perfectly with fat ribbons of handmade mafaldine pasta. Just one bite, and you'll have a newfound appreciation for the legacy behind this Fort Lauderdale favorite.