Jeni Hacker's mantra must be: "Bring it on." One of her most memorable roles was in Zoetic Stage's 2019 production of Sweeney Todd, in which she put her own zany spin on the serial killer's accomplice and Cockney cook, Mrs. Lovett. There've been other comedy roles, and serious ones, too. This season, as the lead in Zoetic Stage's Next to Normal, Hacker showed the entire spectrum of her skills, from her knack for comic timing to a vocal range that wrapped around the rock musical's score (during her post-college days in Miami, she led an R&B band). Hacker mesmerized the audience with her layered portrayal of Diana, a woman with bipolar disorder, trying to keep her family intact and her own head above water. Ronnie Larsen, who cast her in his play Grindr Mom in 2019, commented that since working with the actress he has become "the president of the Jeni Hacker fan club" — of which, in South Florida theater circles, there's no shortage of members.