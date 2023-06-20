Best Urban Bike Ride

The Commodore Trail offers cyclists, from casual riders to professionals, five miles of lush vegetation and waterfront views through Coconut Grove and Coral Gables. The trail begins at Alice Wainright Park on S. Miami Avenue near the mouth of the Rickenbacker Causeway and ends at the Cocoplum roundabout at Old Cutler Road. Along the trail are numerous points of interest for bike riders, including public parks (Kennedy and Peacock), historic landmarks (Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the Barnacle Historic State Park, the Kampong), and Coconut Grove shops offering coffee, snacks, and other energizing treats.