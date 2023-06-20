Best Graphic Designer

Marrying millennial angst with a retro '70s vibe, Dee Wahlung's illustrations are a trippy fever dream of anthropomorphized telephones and empanadas, wavy fonts, and rainbow colors. After getting her start as a ghost designer for a local wall décor brand, the 28-year-old has transformed her illustrations into prints, stationery, and household items for a client list that includes Restoration Hardware, West Elm, and Nordstrom. She now oversees the art direction for international lifestyle brand Ban.do and works as a freelance designer for local shops like Gilded Moon jewelry and Great Oak Tattoo.