Best Casino

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Cristian Costea

You might not always win money at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. But, with more than 2,700 of the latest slot machines to hit planet Earth, table games upon table games (roughly 200 of 'em), a 45-table poker room, and world-class entertainment venues on the property, you're sure to leave a winner. There's no other place in South Florida where you can double down on a blackjack table, catch an act like the Rolling Stones at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live, rage all night with the likes of Tiesto at the DAER nightclub, and taking a nap in your hip suite within the curiously shaped (though aptly named) Guitar Hotel. There's more to the Seminole Hard Rock than gambling, and that makes all the difference.

Best Prank

Chili's to Replace Churchill's

In January, when a Chili's banner was seen draped over the likeness of a certain British prime minister at the shuttered Little Haiti location that had once housed Churchill's bar, it didn't take a profound cognitive leap to imagine an American restaurant chain known for its 3 for Me value meals "opening soon" on the hallowed grounds of what was once the city's grungiest live-music venue. Though some seemed tempted by the promise of pairing vinyl-shopping trips at nearby Sweat Records with margarita specials and baby back ribs, the news infuriated keyboard metalheads and punk rockers across social media. But soon we learned that it was a prank pulled by local actor and comedian Andrio "Rio" Chavarro, who goes by the moniker @riodiosmio on Instagram. Joke's on us all, though: Months later, Churchill's remains still closed and Miamians continue commuting to Bayside and Kendall for their Chili's fix.

