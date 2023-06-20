Best Mani/Pedi

No one likes to watch paint dry on their fingernails and toenails. Fortunately, the folks at Bon Bonite Nail Bar & Wax can get you in and out of their Edgewater salon in under an hour. It's not that they're cutting any square-shaped nail corners. They're just really efficient. The nail technicians sit side by side, provide color recommendations, and bring you coffee. The menu of services includes gel manicures and pedicures, acrylics, and trendy aprés nails, but it's the regular ol' mani/pedi price of $19.99 that justifies biweekly returns.