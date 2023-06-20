Best Team Owner

To say Stephen Ross' tenure as owner of the Miami Dolphins was tumultuous would be a gross understatement. It was rockier than South Pointe Pier. But as in life, sports offer redemption for those who pick themselves up, dust themselves off, and get it right. Granting final authority to general manager Chris Grier at last and then hitting the bull's eye with the Mike McDaniel head-coach hire could very well flip the script on Ross' current NFL owner narrative. (Which, let's face it, could do with a hard 180.) Those moves, coupled with the team's fearless pursuit of big-time players (see "Best Dolphins Player"), are helping to recalibrate the franchise's algorithm. As far as he is from perfect, you have to give Stephen Ross credit when it's due: The past 12 months have yielded the sort of trajectory that might lead to a Super Bowl parade if you squint just right. It'd be the first one in 50 years.