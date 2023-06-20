Best Emerging Act

Cedric Brazle is bringing begging back to R&B. We're not referring to the panhandling kind; we mean the "on bended knee" strain of R&B pleading that used to spark romance between potential lovers or revive a relationship. A Jacksonville native, Brazle grew up in a musical family — his uncle was a Calypso singer — and decided to pursue music full-time while attending Florida Atlantic University. After years of cutting his teeth in the local R&B scene, the budding artist recently released a six-song EP, ...What I Know Now, as an extension of his 2020 EP If I Knew Then.... With feathery harmonies, vulnerable lyricism, and seductive crooning, Brazle's new tracks feature all the trademarks of traditional R&B, as he confesses his romantic pitfalls on "Product of Love," assumes responsibility on "My Fault," and sings with a flirtatious falsetto on "Sexy Lady." "Everything I've done has been off the backs of artists who are in Miami," Brazle says. "Whether it was a concert piece or performance, I've always collaborated with people who live here. I wouldn't be able to build anything if it wasn't for the talent that's here."