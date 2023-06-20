Best Ceviche

It's not hard to find classic Peruvian and Mexican versions of ceviche in the Magic City. That said, there's something wonderfully decadent about Juan Chipoco's glamorously chic Intimo, located in South Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood. The menu's "cold bar" features several creative renditions, offering everything from Nikkei-style tuna to an avocado-based leche de tigre. Non-pescatarians will welcome the vegetable ceviche, a medley of tender asparagus, hearts of palm, wild mushrooms, and baby corn, marinated in a vegetable-based leche de tigre&etilde;&etilde;. If you're feeling fancy, pick what grabs you from the day's fresh catch to create your own masterpiece. And you can't go wrong with Intimo's signature dish: a hearty dish of lobster, octopus, calamari, oysters, and the catch of the day, served with the chef's "ganadora" leche de tigre.