Best Miami Meme

Andrew Otazo certainly seems like a Miami creation myth: He works full-time in communications, picks up litter from South Florida's mangroves, and somehow has the time to make hilarious Miami-centered memes. A scroll through Miami Creation Myth's Instagram and Twitter reveals absurd memes about local politics, overdevelopment, and the overall ridiculousness of life in the Magic City. Otazo's funniest takes tend to involve the feud between Miami-Dade and Broward counties or the horrors of driving in South Florida. This year, he ventured into the book format, publishing The Miami Creation Myth: A Culturo-Cosmic Adventure, a ludicrous fiction about how Miami came to be and two sisters, Marta and Cuquita, who traversed the city to make cafecito and save humanity.