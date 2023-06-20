Best Miami Meme

When it comes to landing scoops about the grimy side of Miami life, count on Sheldon Fox to be the first TV reporter on the scene. A Magic City native, Fox is known for his exclusives documenting violent episodes that are commonplace in our tropical dystopia. He was first to report on a roving band of male bicyclists attacking and robbing unsuspecting pedestrians in Miami Beach. The story included cellphone footage of the young men ganging up on and beating a victim. Fox was also the first on the scene in Miami's Silver Bluff neighborhood shortly after an unidentified man was spotted indiscriminately shooting a high-powered rifle in the street. And he uncovered the exclusive police bodycam footage showing police officers blowing up a door and windows of a hotel room where a homicide suspect was holed up. Fox is also keen on public-service journalism, like the time he reported how a woman videotaped a tow truck driver rifling through her car after he hitched the vehicle for being illegally parked. The driver was later arrested for allegedly stealing cash and iPhone accessories from the woman's SUV.