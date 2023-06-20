Best Restaurant (South Miami-Dade)

Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas doesn't believe fast food necessarily means good food. That's why each dish at the 40-seat South Miami restaurant is made to order and uses the freshest ingredients possible. "We don't precook food," restaurant partner Oui Pholasamee previously told New Times. "You may have to wait a bit, but the food will come out tasting good." The Thai-Japanese fusion spot, voted number one on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida this year, prides itself on its top-notch ingredients. Aside from preparing a selection of top-grade, melt-in-your-mouth sushi and a surprisingly affordable omakase dinner at just $40, the restaurant also serves up an array of authentic Thai dishes like moo nam tok (grilled pork salad) and chicken khao soi (coconut curry noodle soup). The staff is kind and attentive, the food is Instagram-worthy, and the spicy tuna crispy rice is immaculately crisp.