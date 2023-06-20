Best Omakase

Located in a nondescript Sunrise shopping plaza, Ten Ten Seafood Restaurant is not only one of the latest dim-sim serving restaurants to open in the region but, with 80 options in all, one of the most prolific. You're instantly greeted with a bevy of smiling servers eager to seat you and get you started on your Cantonese cuisine journey. The dining room's red umbrella-adorned ceiling will instantly transport you to a shop in Hong Kong, but it feels even more authentic when the carts, stacked with steaming bamboo baskets, begin to roll out from the kitchen. Here, dim-sim is served all day, but it's best when delivered hot and fresh for the busy lunch rush. From the delicate and savory to the adventurous and bold, each dish is made fresh and to order. You'll start with traditional dumplings, siu mai, and buns before the servers bring out the rice paste, noodles, and congee — expertly crafted and bursting with flavor. Don't skip the house specialties, which include crab meat dumplings in black rice paper wrapping (the meat is sourced directly from the live seafood tanks at the front of the house) and walnut buns, sweet chewy balls stuffed with a creamy nut filling. But the real treat just might be the black gold quicksand bun, a fluffy black sesame bao that holds a molten, velvety-smooth salted duck egg yolk paste at its core.