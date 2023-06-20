Best Burger

Coney Burger's recent ascent from a humble pop-up tent at Smorgasburg Miami to a standalone brick-and-mortar restaurant is a testament to the brand's burger prowess. The powerhouse couple behind this culinary sensation, Pedro and Vanessa Lara, emerged from the pandemic eager to showcase their combined culinary creativity in a way that could satisfy both omnivorous and plant-based patrons alike. While the menu has expanded to include a smash burger, their pride and joy remains the two top sellers: the eponymous "Coney" burger, a made-from-scratch, mushroom-based patty that combines Japanese maitake and oyster varieties with sweet potato, black beans, carrot, and a special seasoning blend before it's outfitted with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, vegan cilantro aioli and Coney sauce, and "magic" fried onions. The "Champ" is the go-to for the meat-eating crowd, a beyond-juicy Wagyu patty procured from a local, family-run ranch in Homestead. Each seven-ounce, hand-shaped patty is seared to perfection, oozing with fatty goodness before it's topped with a thick-cut slice of tarragon-seasoned, pickled green heirloom tomato, a schmear of the chef's egg yolk-based "happy sauce" (a tangy-sweet housemade yuzu mayo), and a sprinkling of chopped chives. While both burgers offer different flavor profiles, they share a vegan brioche bun that's made from scratch and comes from a recipe fashioned after Japanese milk bread that's squishy and buttery, like a brioche bao, creating the perfect carby bookends to contain an unforgettable juicy patty.