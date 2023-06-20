Best Wine List

Come to Niu Wine for its extensive natural wine selection and personalized recommendations. Located just a few doors down from its sister restaurant, Niu Kitchen, this industrial-chic space is just as intimate and romantic with narrow tables and candlelight. Rather than order off a menu, the staff will bring you some selections to try. Part of the experience is never knowing what to expect, whether it's a glass of grenache/syrah blend from Ardèche or an Italian vermouth. It all pairs perfectly with an ever-changing tapas selection.