Best Coffeehouse

"From Cuba, with coffee." That's Cortadito Coffee House's motto, and this modern-day ventanita, with three outposts across Miami-Dade, has become a sort of Cuban Starbucks. Don't worry, each location serves all the traditional coffees (americanos, cappuccinos, and lattes) but offers whimsical Cuban concoctions, like the caramel flan- and tres leches-flavored iced lattes; the Cafe Bon Bon, combining espresso and condensed milk; and the Ms. Eva, with espresso and evaporated milk. Stay tuned for a new location opening soon in Brickell.