Best Coffeehouse

When it comes to enjoying some ice cream on a scorching Miami day, your treat often resembles a milky, runny mess by the time you take five steps outside. Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream offers another way at their many outposts across South Florida (including Aventura, Coconut Grove, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Pompano Beach, and South Miami). The ice cream is flash frozen at -320 degrees Fahrenheit and keeps itself together longer than the traditional churn method. First, customers pick a base (cream, yogurt, tart yogurt, and dairy-free milk alternatives), add flavor (ranging from classics like vanilla and chocolate to more offbeat ones like biscotti and matcha), toss in the "Mix-N's," fun bits like cookie dough and fresh berries for taste and texture, and then the entire liquid-y concoction is flash frozen and transforms into creamy, solid scoops in a puff of vapor before your very eyes.