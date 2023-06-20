Best TV Sports Anchor

As his Twitter handle @TheMozKnowz suggests, WSVN sports anchor Josh Moser understands South Florida's diverse sports scene. From sideline reports after Miami Heat games to one-on-one sitdown interviews with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Moser has his Knowz deep in the Miami sports trenches. Arriving in late 2020, Moser is a relatively newcomer on the Miami sports-coverage scene. But his outside-the-box interview questions keep Moser's subjects and viewers at the edge of their seats and on their toes, providing a jolt of new insight to what often feels like a redundant space.