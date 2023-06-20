Best Adult Store

Online shopping nearly killed the brick-and-mortar adult goodies industry. A department store-sized adult store like Playthings has survived thanks to its approachable, informed, and non-judgmental staff. It's a one-stop shop for titillating lingerie, vibrators, lubrication, bondage ropes, chastity belts, handcuffs, nipple clamps, whips — you name it. Customers can even open two toys at a time to compare before purchasing. The store is stocked with dancer gear, including clear platform heels and poles, neon-hued and barely there rave outfits, and novelty items, including gift bags that read "#Fuckable." Note to the bashful: Playthings offers free shipping on orders over $50.