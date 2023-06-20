Best Gay Bar

Don't let Florida legislators fool you; drag night host Karla Croqueta continues to "say gay" at the weekly Thursday drag night at Gramps bar in Wynwood. Though Gramps' orange exterior prominently advertises air conditioning, cold beer, and cocktails, the space has been a consistent haven for the queer community since its opening more than a decade ago. Gramps doesn't need the "gay bar" label — its queerness is in its ethos as a truly accepting place (so long as patrons are wearing shirts and shoes of some kind). This February, the drag arts and music festival Wigwood returned to Gramps after a two-year hiatus with former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Tammie Brown as host and many of the city's best drag performers fiercely taking the raised catwalk.