Best Herald Reporter

A lot of climate reporting focuses on big-picture data and futuristic projections. But stories bearing the byline of the Miami Herald's Alex Harris — the paper's first climate reporter — often focus on what a changing climate feels like. Harris reports on climate change as a personal, local issue affecting all of us, from coastal condo owners to the working poor. Take her stories on the catastrophic flooding in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year, including one presciently titled: "A freak storm, but also the future?" In between accessible explanations and frightening data points, Harris weaves in stories about an elderly resident floating in her home on a mattress and panicked parents hoisting their young children on a sofa to avoid rising floodwaters. One thing Harris's work makes glaringly clear: Climate change is here, and it's happening now.